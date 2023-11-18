The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Old Dominion is a 6-point underdog. The contest's point total is 62.5.

Georgia Southern is putting up 32.7 points per game on offense this year (32nd in the FBS), and is surrendering 28.0 points per game (85th) on the defensive side of the ball. From an offensive angle, Old Dominion is posting 355.0 total yards per game (93rd-ranked). It ranks 93rd in the FBS defensively (398.0 total yards given up per game).

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Georgia Southern vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -6 -110 -110 62.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Georgia Southern Recent Performance

With 403.7 yards of total offense per game (-31-worst) and 434.7 yards allowed per game on defense (20th-worst) over the last three contests, the Eagles have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball recently.

Although the Eagles rank -96-worst in scoring defense over the previous three contests (36.7 points allowed), they've been more competent on offense with 33.7 points per game (57th-ranked).

Over Georgia Southern's last three games, it ranks 44th in passing offense (278.7 passing yards per game) and -15-worst in passing defense (219.7 passing yards per game surrendered).

Over the previous three contests, the Eagles rank -47-worst in rushing offense (125.0 rushing yards per game) and -99-worst in rushing defense (215.0 rushing yards per game allowed).

Over their last three games, the Eagles have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Georgia Southern has hit the over.

Georgia Southern Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern has posted a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Georgia Southern games have hit the over on five of nine occasions (55.6%).

Georgia Southern has won 83.3% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (5-1).

Georgia Southern has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has recorded 2,958 yards (295.8 ypg) on 286-of-442 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has 817 rushing yards on 140 carries with eight touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has carried the ball 50 times for 330 yards (33.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's 778 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 107 times and has collected 79 receptions and four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has grabbed 59 passes while averaging 61.7 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Dalen Cobb has hauled in 28 catches for 433 yards, an average of 43.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Isaac Walker has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 1.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Marques Watson-Trent has 67 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

