Based on our computer model, the LSU Tigers will take down the Georgia State Panthers when the two teams come together at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Georgia State vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (+31.5) Under (73.5) LSU 45, Georgia State 19

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers' ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

In the Panthers' nine games with a set total, four have hit the over (44.4%).

The average point total for the Georgia State this year is 16.6 points less than this game's over/under.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers are 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

LSU is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites.

All nine of the Tigers' games have gone over the point total this season.

The over/under for this game is 73.5 points, 12.8 more than the average point total for LSU games this season.

Panthers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 45.9 28.9 53.6 18.8 41.8 37.5 Georgia State 27.1 28.8 25.5 30.8 29.5 25.8

