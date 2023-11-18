The No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) match up against the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

On offense, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best in the FBS by putting up 45.9 points per game. The Tigers rank 98th on defense (28.9 points allowed per game). Georgia State is posting 27.1 points per contest on offense this season (69th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 28.8 points per contest (97th-ranked) on defense.

Georgia State vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Georgia State vs. LSU Key Statistics

Georgia State LSU 380.9 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 560.3 (1st) 428.8 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (104th) 181.4 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.8 (4th) 199.5 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.5 (4th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (6th) 15 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 1,986 yards (198.6 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 569 yards (56.9 ypg) on 112 carries with seven touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has rushed 244 times for 1,206 yards, with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 180 yards.

Robert Lewis leads his squad with 727 receiving yards on 52 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has put together a 539-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 55 targets.

Jacari Carter has racked up 212 reciving yards (21.2 ypg) this season.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 3,165 yards (316.5 ypg) on 195-of-273 passing with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 918 rushing yards on 114 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Logan Diggs has piled up 635 yards on 113 carries, scoring six times.

Malik Nabers has hauled in 72 catches for 1,284 yards (128.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Brian Thomas Jr. has hauled in 51 receptions totaling 918 yards, finding the end zone 13 times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyren Lacy's 18 catches are good enough for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

