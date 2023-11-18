Best Bets & Odds for the Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Game – Saturday, November 18
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) face an ACC matchup against the Syracuse Orange (5-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Georgia Tech 32, Syracuse 23
- Georgia Tech has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
- The Yellow Jackets have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.
- This season, Syracuse has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.
- This season, the Orange have been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
- The Yellow Jackets have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Georgia Tech (-6.5)
- Georgia Tech has played nine games, posting five wins against the spread.
- In 2023, the Yellow Jackets are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Against the spread, Syracuse is 3-6-0 this year.
- This season, the Orange are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (52.5)
- Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 52.5 points seven times this season.
- This season, Syracuse has played only two games with a combined score over 52.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 56.9 points per game, 4.4 points more than the total of 52.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Georgia Tech
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.6
|55.3
|57.7
|Implied Total AVG
|33.9
|33.8
|34
|ATS Record
|5-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-2-0
|4-0-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-3
|1-1
|3-2
Syracuse
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.6
|49.5
|54.3
|Implied Total AVG
|30.7
|30.2
|31.3
|ATS Record
|3-6-0
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-7-0
|1-4-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|1-1
|0-3
