Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the Syracuse Orange (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Orange will try to pull off an upset as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Tech (-6.5)
|53.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Georgia Tech (-6.5)
|53.5
|-240
|+195
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Yellow Jackets have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Syracuse has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Orange have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
