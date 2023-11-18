According to our computer model, the Georgia Bulldogs will take down the Tennessee Volunteers when the two teams come together at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (+10.5) Under (58.5) Georgia 31, Tennessee 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 SEC Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia vs. Tennessee? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread three times in 10 games.

Georgia has an ATS record of 3-7 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Bulldogs games so far this season, six have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 5.5 more than the average point total for Georgia games this season.

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Volunteers based on the moneyline is 24.4%.

So far this year, the Volunteers have put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

The Volunteers have hit the over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

The average over/under in Tennessee games this season is 3.1 less points than the point total of 58.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Volunteers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.6 15.6 42.7 13.7 32.0 20.0 Tennessee 32.0 20.2 39.0 12.6 19.0 31.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.