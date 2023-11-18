The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) hit the road for an SEC showdown against the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Neyland Stadium.

Georgia has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank sixth-best in scoring offense (40.6 points per game) and sixth-best in scoring defense (15.6 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Tennessee is compiling 32 points per contest (38th-ranked). It ranks 29th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (20.2 points allowed per game).

Georgia vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Georgia vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Georgia Tennessee 505.2 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.8 (20th) 289.2 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.6 (36th) 180.8 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.2 (8th) 324.4 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.6 (56th) 10 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has racked up 3,027 yards (302.7 ypg) on 231-of-320 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has 691 rushing yards on 124 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 67 times for 422 yards (42.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 44 receptions for 600 yards (60 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Dominic Lovett has caught 43 passes for 475 yards (47.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ladd McConkey has a total of 423 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 26 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has racked up 2,284 yards on 65.4% passing while collecting 16 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 301 yards with five scores.

Jaylen Wright has run for 848 yards on 117 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Dylan Sampson has taken 74 carries and totaled 424 yards with seven touchdowns while also gaining 173 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Squirrel White leads his team with 610 receiving yards on 50 catches with two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has recorded 469 receiving yards (46.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Dont'e Thornton's 23 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown.

