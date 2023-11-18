The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3), boasting the ninth-ranked run offense in the country, will take the field against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) and the 19th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Bulldogs are favored, by 10.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Venue: Neyland Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Georgia vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Georgia has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread three times this season (3-7 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Tennessee has covered six times in nine games with a spread this year.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +250 Bet $100 to win $250

