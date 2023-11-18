On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Gustav Nyquist going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games this season, Nyquist scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • Nyquist has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 3.3% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:42 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 18:01 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:35 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 13:53 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

