Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist's plus-minus this season, in 15:57 per game on the ice, is +3.

Nyquist has scored a goal in one of 15 games this season.

Nyquist has a point in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 15 games this season, Nyquist has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Nyquist goes over his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Nyquist having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 15 Games 3 9 Points 4 1 Goals 3 8 Assists 1

