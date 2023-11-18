Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Laurens County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Laurens County, Georgia today? We've got the information.
Laurens County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Laurens High School at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
