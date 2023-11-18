Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Newton County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Newton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
W. D. Mohammed High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Covington, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
