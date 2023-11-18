How to Watch the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost four in a row, the Nashville Predators welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.
The Predators game against the Blackhawks can be watched on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO, so tune in to catch the action.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators rank 18th in goals against, conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.
- The Predators' 44 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|15
|7
|11
|18
|15
|8
|50%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|15
|8
|6
|14
|6
|15
|53.9%
|Thomas Novak
|14
|6
|6
|12
|7
|14
|46.8%
|Roman Josi
|15
|3
|8
|11
|8
|2
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|15
|1
|8
|9
|12
|2
|40%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 49 goals conceded (3.5 per game) is 15th in the NHL.
- With 36 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|14
|9
|4
|13
|6
|7
|39%
|Corey Perry
|14
|4
|5
|9
|7
|5
|-
|Nick Foligno
|14
|2
|6
|8
|4
|14
|53.7%
|Ryan Donato
|14
|3
|4
|7
|5
|12
|39.4%
|Philipp Kurashev
|8
|2
|5
|7
|1
|6
|55.6%
