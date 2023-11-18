Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Toombs County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Toombs County, Georgia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Toombs County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Veterans High School at Toombs County High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Laurens High School at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
