Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) are 4.5-point favorites at home against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Each team features a solid defense, with the Badgers 25th in points per game conceded, and the Cornhuskers 18th. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-4.5)
|36.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-4.5)
|36.5
|-205
|+168
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- SMU vs Memphis
- Wake Forest vs Notre Dame
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Michigan vs Maryland
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- Illinois vs Iowa
- Oregon vs Arizona State
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Louisville vs Miami (FL)
- Oklahoma State vs Houston
- Oklahoma vs BYU
- Georgia vs Tennessee
- UCLA vs USC
- North Carolina vs Clemson
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Badgers have been favored by 4.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Nebraska has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
Wisconsin & Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|Nebraska
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.