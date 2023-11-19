Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) face the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. This contest will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Southern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kennesaw State Rank
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Georgia Southern Rank
|95th
|75
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|141st
|69
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|10.4
|346th
|200th
|12
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.