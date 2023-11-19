The Little Rock Trojans (1-0) will meet the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Game Information

Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)

Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Little Rock Top Players (2022-23)

Myron Gardner: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia State Rank Georgia State AVG Little Rock AVG Little Rock Rank 308th 66.7 Points Scored 75.4 88th 153rd 69.4 Points Allowed 79.4 354th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 33.1 96th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 342nd 5.3 3pt Made 6.0 315th 324th 11.1 Assists 14.8 56th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 12.6 258th

