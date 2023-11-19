Sunday's game that pits the Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) versus the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-3) at Minges Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-67 in favor of Kennesaw State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 85, Georgia Southern 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Kennesaw State (-18.1)

Kennesaw State (-18.1) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

Kennesaw State scored 75.0 points per game and allowed 69.0 last year, ranking them 95th in college basketball offensively and 141st on defense.

The Owls were 192nd in the nation in rebounds per game (31.5) and 143rd in rebounds allowed (30.6) last year.

Kennesaw State was 88th in the country in assists (14.3 per game) last season.

With 8.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc last season, the Owls were 85th and 56th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Kennesaw State gave up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 177th and 128th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, the Owls took 61.3% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.7% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.3% of the Owls' baskets were 2-pointers, and 30.7% were 3-pointers.

