The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) meet the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. This matchup will start at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)

Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Demond Robinson: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)

Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kennesaw State Rank Kennesaw State AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank 95th 75.0 Points Scored 68.4 266th 141st 69.0 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 32.1 156th 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 6.3 288th 88th 14.3 Assists 10.4 346th 200th 12.0 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

