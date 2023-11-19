The Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-3) hit the court in a game with no set line at Minges Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Kennesaw State Betting Records & Stats

Kennesaw State covered 20 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Kennesaw State covered the spread more often than Georgia Southern last season, putting up an ATS record of 20-9-0, as opposed to the 15-12-0 record of the Eagles.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kennesaw State 75.0 143.4 69.0 135.7 143.1 Georgia Southern 68.4 143.4 66.7 135.7 135.2

Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.0 points per game the Owls recorded were 8.3 more points than the Eagles allowed (66.7).

When Kennesaw State totaled more than 66.7 points last season, it went 14-6 against the spread and 19-4 overall.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kennesaw State 20-9-0 17-12-0 Georgia Southern 15-12-0 13-14-0

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kennesaw State Georgia Southern 15-1 Home Record 12-4 10-6 Away Record 3-11 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 11-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

