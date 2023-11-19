Sunday's game between the Tulane Green Wave (2-1) and Mercer Bears (1-3) matching up at Hawkins Arena has a projected final score of 69-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Green Wave, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Bears lost their most recent matchup 77-57 against Georgia on Thursday.

Mercer vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Mercer vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 69, Mercer 63

Other SoCon Predictions

Mercer Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears scored 64.8 points per game last season (183rd in college basketball) and conceded 65.3 (204th in college basketball) for a -14 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, Mercer put up 67.9 points per game last year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (64.8 points per game) was 3.1 PPG lower.

When playing at home, the Bears scored 0.6 more points per game last season (65.8) than they did in road games (65.2).

Mercer gave up 63.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was two fewer points than it allowed in away games (65.3).

