ASUN squads are on Monday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears squaring off against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Stetson Hatters at Florida Atlantic Owls 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Arkansas Razorbacks 8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 SEC Network +

Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!