Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Cherokee County, Georgia is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodstock High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
