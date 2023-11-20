Monday's game between the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) at Minges Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-69 and heavily favors East Carolina to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 20.

Based on our computer prediction, East Carolina is projected to cover the spread (10.5) against Georgia Southern. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 147.5 total.

Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Minges Coliseum Line: East Carolina -10.5

East Carolina -10.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): East Carolina -650, Georgia Southern +450

Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 85, Georgia Southern 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina

Pick ATS: East Carolina (-10.5)



East Carolina (-10.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Georgia Southern Performance Insights

Georgia Southern put up 68.4 points per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 66.7 points per contest (73rd-ranked).

The Eagles grabbed 32.1 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 32 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

In terms of assists, Georgia Southern put up just 10.4 per contest (13th-worst in college basketball).

With 10.8 turnovers per game, the Eagles ranked 72nd in the nation. They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 143rd in college basketball.

The Eagles sank 6.3 three-pointers per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 31.4% three-point percentage (320th-ranked).

Georgia Southern was 128th in the country with 6.8 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 88th with a 32.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Georgia Southern took 65.8% two-pointers and 34.2% threes last season. Of the team's buckets, 75.4% were two-pointers and 24.6% were three-pointers.

