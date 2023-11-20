The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Minges Coliseum as heavy, 10.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5.

Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Carolina -10.5 147.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern and its opponents combined to score more than 147.5 points in eight of 27 games last season.

Eagles outings last year had a 135.1-point average over/under, 12.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Eagles had 15 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Georgia Southern was underdogs in 19 games last season and won seven (36.8%) of those contests.

The Eagles played as an underdog of +450 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The Eagles have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Carolina 13 41.9% 68.8 137.2 70.5 137.2 140.3 Georgia Southern 8 29.6% 68.4 137.2 66.7 137.2 135.2

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 68.4 points per game last year were just 2.1 fewer points than the 70.5 the Pirates allowed to opponents.

Georgia Southern put together a 9-3 ATS record and a 9-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.5 points.

Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Carolina 20-11-0 0-1 17-14-0 Georgia Southern 15-12-0 1-1 13-14-0

Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Carolina Georgia Southern 10-6 Home Record 12-4 2-9 Away Record 3-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 63 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

