Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. If you'd like to wager on Nyquist's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Nyquist has averaged 16:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Nyquist has a goal in two of 16 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Nyquist has a point in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Nyquist has had an assist in a game six times this year over 16 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 50% that Nyquist hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Nyquist has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 16 Games 2 10 Points 0 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

