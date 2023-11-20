The Northeastern Huskies (2-2) play the Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot 46.1% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 45% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Kennesaw State had a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45% from the field.
  • The Owls were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Huskies finished 96th.
  • The Owls scored only 3.3 more points per game last year (75) than the Huskies gave up (71.7).
  • Kennesaw State went 18-4 last season when it scored more than 71.7 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kennesaw State scored more points at home (80.4 per game) than on the road (71.2) last season.
  • At home, the Owls allowed 65.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.2.
  • Beyond the arc, Kennesaw State drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (37.7%) than at home (35.5%).

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Florida State L 94-67 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/15/2023 Keiser W 101-55 KSU Convocation Center
11/19/2023 Georgia Southern W 96-92 Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 Northeastern - Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
11/26/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

