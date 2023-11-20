How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northeastern Huskies (2-2) play the Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- The Owls shot 46.1% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 45% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Kennesaw State had a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45% from the field.
- The Owls were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Huskies finished 96th.
- The Owls scored only 3.3 more points per game last year (75) than the Huskies gave up (71.7).
- Kennesaw State went 18-4 last season when it scored more than 71.7 points.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kennesaw State scored more points at home (80.4 per game) than on the road (71.2) last season.
- At home, the Owls allowed 65.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.2.
- Beyond the arc, Kennesaw State drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (37.7%) than at home (35.5%).
Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 94-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/15/2023
|Keiser
|W 101-55
|KSU Convocation Center
|11/19/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 96-92
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
