Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (1-0) face the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alexander Nwagha: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northeastern Rank
|Northeastern AVG
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Kennesaw State Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|75.0
|95th
|231st
|71.7
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|141st
|107th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|332nd
|13.9
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.