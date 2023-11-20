The Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Northeastern Huskies (2-2) at Minges Coliseum on Monday, November 20, 2023. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.

Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northeastern -2.5 147.5

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Kennesaw State combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points in 13 of 29 games last season.

Owls outings last year had a 144-point average over/under, 3.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Owls were 20-9-0 last season.

Last season, Kennesaw State was the underdog 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Owls were 6-4 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Owls, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northeastern 6 23.1% 65.3 140.3 71.7 140.7 135.3 Kennesaw State 13 44.8% 75 140.3 69 140.7 143.1

Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

The Owls' 75 points per game last year were only 3.3 more points than the 71.7 the Huskies allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 71.7 points last season, Kennesaw State went 13-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northeastern 9-17-0 4-5 16-10-0 Kennesaw State 20-9-0 9-1 17-12-0

Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northeastern Kennesaw State 6-6 Home Record 15-1 3-12 Away Record 10-6 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

