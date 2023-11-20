Luke Evangelista will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche meet on Monday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Evangelista against the Avalanche, we have lots of info to help.

Luke Evangelista vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Evangelista has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:02 on the ice per game.

Evangelista has scored a goal in one of 16 games this season.

Evangelista has recorded a point in a game seven times this year over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Evangelista has an assist in seven of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Evangelista's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Evangelista going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 16 Games 1 9 Points 1 1 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

