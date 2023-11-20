Will Michael McCarron Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 20?
Can we expect Michael McCarron lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
McCarron stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, McCarron scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
- McCarron has zero points on the power play.
- McCarron's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.3 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 49 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
McCarron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|10:09
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|9:36
|Away
|W 4-1
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
