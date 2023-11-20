Predators vs. Avalanche November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the Nashville Predators' Thomas Novak are two of the top players to watch when these teams face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-160)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators Players to Watch
- Filip Forsberg has totaled seven goals (0.4 per game) and put up 12 assists (0.8 per game), taking 4.2 shots per game and shooting 10.4%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 19 total points (1.2 per game).
- Ryan O'Reilly's 15 points this season, including eight goals and seven assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Nashville.
- This season, Novak has scored six goals and contributed six assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 12.
- In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 2-1-0 this season, collecting 101 saves and permitting 10 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Cale Makar has been a major player for Colorado this season, collecting 24 points in 16 games.
- Mikko Rantanen has chipped in with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists).
- MacKinnon's total of 20 points is via six goals and 14 assists.
- Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-1-0. He has given up seven goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 62 saves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|3rd
|3.81
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|12th
|3.06
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|22nd
|1st
|34.5
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|3rd
|27.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|11th
|20th
|19.05%
|Power Play %
|21.21%
|13th
|5th
|85.94%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.15%
|30th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.