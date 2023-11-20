The Nashville Predators, Tyson Barrie included, will play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Barrie's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyson Barrie vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barrie Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Barrie has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 19:15 on the ice per game.

Barrie has yet to score a goal through 16 games this season.

Barrie has a point in five of 16 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Barrie has an assist in five of 16 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 37% that Barrie hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Barrie going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barrie Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 49 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 16 Games 3 7 Points 2 0 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.