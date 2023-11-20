Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Whitfield County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Whitfield County, Georgia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whitfield County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coahulla Creek High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Rossville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.