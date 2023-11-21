How to Watch Auburn vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 43.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- Auburn had a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 283rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 117th.
- Last year, the Tigers scored just 1.9 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs allowed (70.9).
- Auburn had a 13-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged on the road (70.9).
- The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (31.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 86-71
|Neville Arena
|11/16/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 83-59
|Barclays Center
|11/17/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 77-60
|Barclays Center
|11/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/29/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.