The Auburn Tigers (0-1) meet the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

  • Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)

  • Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank
149th 72.8 Points Scored 69.6 224th
102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 70.9 204th
117th 32.6 Rebounds 29.9 283rd
76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.8 237th
101st 14.1 Assists 12.7 204th
152nd 11.6 Turnovers 13.8 327th

