Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bacon County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Bacon County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bacon County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brantley County High School at Bacon County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Alma, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.