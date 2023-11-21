The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 17, Bogdanovic put up 13 points and three steals in a 126-116 loss versus the 76ers.

Now let's examine Bogdanovic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-105)

Over 14.5 (-105) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Over 2.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pacers allowed 119.5 points per game last season, 29th in the league.

On the glass, the Pacers conceded 45.3 rebounds per contest last year, 28th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 26.4 assists last season, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 12.4 made three-pointers per game last season, the Pacers were 17th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 32 9 4 1 1 0 1 1/13/2023 27 4 3 2 0 0 0 12/27/2022 32 18 3 3 3 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.