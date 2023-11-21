Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bryan County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Bryan County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Bryan County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bryan County High School at Memorial Day School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richmond Hill High School at Statesboro High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Statesboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
