High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bulloch County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bulloch County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southeast Bulloch High School at Monroe Area High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 21

3:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Bogart, GA

Bogart, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Richmond Hill High School at Statesboro High School