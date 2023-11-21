Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Fulton County, Georgia today? We have the information here.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Mount Pisgah Christian School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Galloway School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Forsyth High School at Johns Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langston Hughes High School at Hardaway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Columbus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midtown High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Away Team at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
