The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-5) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles make 38.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

The Huskies are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Eagles sit at 323rd.

The Eagles record 69.2 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.4 the Huskies give up.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Eagles were better at home last year, giving up 62.2 points per game, compared to 73.2 on the road.

At home, Georgia Southern drained 0.6 more threes per game (6.6) than on the road (6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to on the road (31%).

