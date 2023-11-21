The Indiana Pacers (4-3), on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena, battle the Atlanta Hawks (4-3). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSIN

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists per game, shooting 31% from the field and 24.1% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per game.

Dejounte Murray averages 21.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Johnson posts 14.5 points, 2 assists and 7 boards per game.

Clint Capela posts 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field.

De'Andre Hunter averages 16.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 boards.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton provides 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game for the Pacers.

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in league).

The Pacers are receiving 12.7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Aaron Nesmith this season.

The Pacers are getting 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.

Hawks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Hawks Pacers 122 Points Avg. 124.9 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 121.7 47.2% Field Goal % 49.6% 34.2% Three Point % 39.2%

