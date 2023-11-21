Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-Indiana Pacers matchup at State Farm Arena on Tuesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -141) 11.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +128)
  • The 25.5 points prop total set for Young on Tuesday is 4.2 more than his scoring average on the season (21.3).
  • He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (two) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (2.5).
  • Young has averaged 10 assists per game, 1.5 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (11.5).
  • Young's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -164)
  • Dejounte Murray is posting 21.3 points per game, 0.8 higher than Tuesday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.
  • Murray's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Tuesday's prop bet.
  • He one made three-pointer average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +138) 1.5 (Over: +154)
  • Tuesday's prop bet for Jalen Johnson is 15.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- seven -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Johnson's assist average -- two -- is 0.5 lower than Tuesday's over/under (2.5).
  • Johnson has connected on one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +124) 11.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +138)
  • The 24.5-point prop total for Haliburton on Tuesday is 4.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 20.
  • He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 4.5).
  • Haliburton's assist average -- 12.3 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (11.5).
  • Haliburton has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -120)
  • The 17 points Myles Turner has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (17.5).
  • His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 3.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (6.5).
  • Turner's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

