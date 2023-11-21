The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will aim to build on a four-game win run when they host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won four games in a row.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.

Kansas went 18-1 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 90th.

Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 5.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).

Kansas went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Last season, Marquette had a 24-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Golden Eagles ranked 280th.

The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up.

Marquette went 20-2 last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Kansas averaged 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in away games (74).

The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69).

Kansas drained 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (79.7).

The Golden Eagles conceded 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.

Beyond the arc, Marquette made fewer treys away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.8%) than at home (36%) too.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse 11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center 11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Marquette Upcoming Schedule