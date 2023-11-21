How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the East Carolina Pirates (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- The Owls' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (47.0%).
- The Owls are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 68th.
- The Owls' 87.2 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 70.6 the Pirates give up.
- When it scores more than 70.6 points, Kennesaw State is 4-0.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kennesaw State averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.2 away.
- The Owls gave up fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than away (71.2) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Kennesaw State knocked down fewer triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (37.7%) than at home (35.5%).
Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Keiser
|W 101-55
|KSU Convocation Center
|11/19/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 96-92
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Northeastern
|W 79-77
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
