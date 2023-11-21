The Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the East Carolina Pirates (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the East Carolina vs. Kennesaw State matchup.

Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-7.5) 159.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-7.5) 158.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Kennesaw State has covered once in three matchups with a spread this year.

The Owls have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

East Carolina has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates games have hit the over three out of four times this season.

