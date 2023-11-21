Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) will play the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|East Carolina Rank
|East Carolina AVG
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Kennesaw State Rank
|252nd
|68.8
|Points Scored
|75
|95th
|193rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|69
|141st
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
