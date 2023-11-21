Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Walton County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Walton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Starr's Mill High School at Social Circle High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Bogart, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Bulloch High School at Monroe Area High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Bogart, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oconee County High School at Monroe Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Bogart, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
