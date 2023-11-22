The Little Rock Trojans (1-3) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Georgia State Stats Insights

Last season, the Panthers had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was six% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.

Georgia State went 2-3 when it shot better than 47.6% from the field.

The Panthers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trojans ranked 96th.

Last year, the 66.7 points per game the Panthers recorded were 12.7 fewer points than the Trojans allowed (79.4).

Georgia State had a 3-0 record last season when putting up more than 79.4 points.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Georgia State played better when playing at home last season, posting 69.1 points per game, compared to 61.7 per game away from home.

The Panthers surrendered 65.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.1 in road games.

When playing at home, Georgia State made 0.8 more threes per game (5.7) than away from home (4.9). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to in away games (26.1%).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule